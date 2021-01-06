Samsung to support 21 homegrown startups' participation at CES 2021

-
Samsung Electronics said on Wednesday that it will support 21 homegrown startups' participation in the world's largest tech expo CES 2021 next week as the company vows to bolster its startup incubator programmes.
Samsung said four projects from its in-house idea incubation program C-Lab Inside and 17 companies from its startup acceleration program C-Lab Outside will showcase their products and services at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021, which is set to take place online from Monday to Thursday next week.
The number of Samsung-supported startups at CES is the largest ever. The tech giant began to support the CES participation of local startups in 2016, reports Yonhap news agency.
Samsung said four teams from its in-house incubation programme will unveil products focusing on the wellness and healthy lifestyles of consumers and that the company can further develop their ideas after checking users' responses and marketability.
They are EZCal, a TV picture quality adjustment solution using smartphones; Air Pocket, a portable device that can easily store oxygen; Scan&Dive, an Internet of Things device offering clothing care solutions using artificial intelligence (AI) features; and Food&Sommelier, a wine-recommending service.
Samsung said 17 startups from its C-LAB Outside program will exhibit products and services in sectors like AI, health care and entertainment.
Samsung added it will help those startups to contact investors and buyers at CES 2021 so that they can also explore overseas markets.
