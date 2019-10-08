Flipkart plays big on fitness, sportswear as demand grows in tier-2 cities

For the longest time sports and fitness were niche categories for retailers. Every town and city had its trusted old sports goods store which would stock everything from dumb bells, bicycles, cricket bats to wrist bands, swimming trunks and treadmills. These often dingy and overcrowded stores did not take pride of place in the festive season and certainly did not attract customers out for leisure shopping.

In 2019, however, fitness is the need of the hour. Everyone from apparel and food retailers to insurance companies and gadget manufacturers are monetising this healthy trend. Sports, ...