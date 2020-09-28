Flipkart Wholesale's first-ever festive season sale for fashion retailers

JUST IN
Cleveland-Cliffs to buy ArcelorMittal US assets for $1.4 bn in cash, shares
Peerzada Abrar  |  Bengaluru 

Flipkart Wholesale, the digital B2B marketplace of the e-commerce firm, is launching its first festive season sale since starting operations in August The three-day sale ‘Big Festival Month’ will start from Tuesday, and will feature products in the fashion categories across more than 50 brands, over 100 sellers, and 100,000 members.

“The upcoming festive season is a great opportunity for retailers and MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) to boost sales and profitability,” said Adarsh Menon, senior vice president and head, Flipkart Wholesale and Walmart India. “We see this as an opportunity for the whole retail ecosystem to come together, lift consumer sentiment, and drive business growth for local MSMEs across the country.”

Flipkart Wholesale has expanded to 15 cities since August and serves over 750 new pin codes. ALSO READ: Flipkart onboards 13,000 kiranas in eastern region ahead of festive season

Flipkart Wholesale’s ‘Big Festival Month’ would offer a wide range of products in categories such as men’s wear, women’s western wear, women’s ethnic wear, kids wear and footwear.

Buying bulk products has been made seamless with Flipkart Wholesale’s technology and logistics. Flipkart said it would offer the best margins, easy credit, express doorstep delivery, assured quality, smart selection and easy returns.

In July, Flipkart strengthened its wholesale presence with the acquisition of Walmart India, which operates the best price cash-and-carry business.

First Published: Mon, September 28 2020. 15:18 IST

