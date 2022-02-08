For Revolut, payments to be gateway to digital banking licence in India

British fintech player Revolut, which is valued at $33 billion, is gearing up to launch its services in India in the second half of calendar year 2022 (H2CY22), and aims to get a digital banking licence in the future. “Revolut is looking at India as one of the key markets in its overall global expansion strategy in line with its admission to become the one true leading global fintech.

We have been using all this time to understand the India market as we prepare to bring all the products from Revolut’s suite of products that are customised according to India’s local ...