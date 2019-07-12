Ford- Volkswagen alliance seen amping up pressure on other automakers

The soon-to-expand alliance between and Volkswagen AG has the potential to transform the global auto industry and increase pressure on other manufacturers developing electric and self-driving cars, analysts said.

By potentially licensing its electric-vehicle (EV) platform to Ford, VW could guarantee some profit from EVs next year and gain “an unassailable scale advantage in the market,” said Angus Tweedie, a Citigroup analyst. In return, Credit Suisse analysts said VW may provide “crucial public validation” for Ford’s autonomous-vehicle business, including partner Argo AI.

Ford and VW have scheduled a press conference for 8 am on Friday in New York to update investors on the alliance they first formalised in January. The two are expected to extend existing cooperation on commercial vehicles and mid-size trucks to also include joint work on self-driving and electric-car technology, sources said.