Former Petronet CEO Prabhat Singh joins Reliance firm India Gas Solutions

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Industries taps Facebook, KKR for investment in retail biz
It's time for RIL 3.0: Made-in-India 5G network, affordable smartphones
BP eyes India's fuel market, wants natural gas under GST regime
RIL's pre-tax profit dips 40% as Covid-19 hits energy, retail businesses
Working to complete contours of Saudi Aramco deal, says Mukesh Ambani
-
Former Petronet LNG Ltd CEO Prabhat Singh has joined a Reliance Industries Ltd affiliate firm, second top executive to join billionaire Mukesh Ambani-run group within weeks of demitting office.
Singh, who completed a five-term term at India's largest liquefied natural gas importer Petronet in mid-September, joined the "business leadership team of the India Gas Solutions (IGS)", an employee communication by Reliance Industries executive director P M S Prasad said.
In August this year, former Indian Oil Corp (IOC) chairman Sanjiv Singh joined Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) as a group president for the firm's oil-to-chemicals business.
Singh had retired from India's top oil firm in June-end.
"He (Prabhat Singh) will lead and drive the IGS organisation, aimed at assured supply of natural gas to meet its energy demand of India," Prasad wrote.
Singh's exact role, designation and hierarchy in the organisation were fuzzy.
RIL and its partner BP did not answer emails sent for comments.
India Gas Solutions Private Limited (IGS) is a 50:50 joint venture of supermajor BP and RIL that is focused on sourcing and marketing of natural gas in India.
Bibhas Ganguly, an executive with RIL, is the chairman of IGS. Vinod Tahiliani, who was previously with BP, was named chief executive officer (CEO) of the company in February 2018.
"As a cleaner, sustainable fuel source, the demand for natural gas is expected to grow at an exponential rate. We are confident that with his experience and abilities, Prabhat will steer IGS towards meeting this exponential demand and marketing of natural gas within the country," Prasad wrote.
Prabhat Singh was appointed Managing Director and CEO of Petronet on September 14, 2015, for an initial period of five years.
Though Singh, 63, was eligible for an extension till he achieved superannuation age two years later, Petronet appointed a replacement for him.
Petronet is owned by state-owned gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd, refiners Indian Oil Corp (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC). The four firms own a 12.5 per cent stake each in the firm which is registered as a private company but is headed by the Secretary to Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU