Fortis case: Sebi slaps Rs 24 cr penalties on Singh brothers, 7 entities

-
ALSO READ
Budget 2022: Healthcare seeks priority status, increase in fund allocation
Fortis Healthcare matter: Former official settles case with Sebi
Fortis Healthcare's Q3 profit after tax sees over twofold jump to Rs 142 cr
Amid Covid, Pharma, healthcare industry looks to sustain momentum next year
'XE variant of Covid-19 not more severe than Omicron': Dr Gagandeep Kang
-
Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday imposed penalties totalling Rs 24 crore on nine entities, including businessmen Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh, in connection with violations in the Fortis Healthcare matter.
Passing a 109-page final order, the watchdog has slapped a fine of Rs 5 crore each on the two Singh brothers besides Rs 2.5 crore on RHC Holding Pvt Ltd.
A penalty of Rs 1 crore has been imposed on Fortis Healthcare and Rs 50 lakh on Fortis Hospitals. Others who have been penalised are Malav Holdings Pvt Ltd (Rs 2.5 crore), Shivi Holdings Pvt Ltd (Rs 2.5 crore), Gagandeep Singh Bedi (Rs 2.5 crore) and Bhavdeep Singh (Rs 2.5 crore).
In October 2018, Sebi had directed Fortis Healthcare Ltd (FHL) to take necessary steps to recover Rs 403 crore along with interest from the Singh brothers and various other entities.
Sebi on Tuesday barred the Singh brothers from the securities market for a period of three years. They have also been restrained from being associated as a director or Key Managerial Personnel in a listed company or an intermediary registered with Sebi of any Market Infrastructure Institution.
Besides, RHC Holding Pvt Ltd, Malav Holdings Pvt Ltd, Shivi Holdings Pvt Ltd, Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Bhavdeep Singh have been banned for a two-year period.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU