Fortis launches workplace mental health programme to deal with distress

Now you can chat with a psychologist real-time from your workplace if you're distressed. Fortis National Mental Health Program has launched a workplace mental health initiative to provide evidence-based mental health solutions to corporate organisations.
"The Workplace Mental Health Program provides for mental health counselling of employees of different organisations, webinars to create a culture of openness and acceptance about mental health in the organisations. A key feature of this initiative is the provision of additional real-time text chat support for individuals in distress, by a team of expert psychologists," Fortis said in a statement.
Globally, mental health conditions are amongst the leading causes of disability and distress. As per the WHO, approximately 280 million people in the world suffer from depression alone, and the mental health challenges experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic have only exacerbated the situation. The lack of awareness and access to care remain the most significant obstacles to mental health care.
Anil Vinayak, Group Chief Operating Officer, Fortis Healthcare at the event said, “The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has brought a major shift in the work life balance over the last few years. It has been difficult for most individuals to create a balance between personal and professional lives and it has also aggravated the mental health of many. It is important that as organisations, we prioritise the mental health of the people. To identify, manage and treat mental health issues, mass awareness initiatives like this one is very crucial.”
Samir Parikh, Director, Fortis National Mental Health Program said that through this initiative our team of psychologists offers tele-consultations and text support during psychological distress and the program offers counselling sessions and a 24x7 helpline in 14 Indian languages.
