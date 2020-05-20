Fresh worries for agrochemical majors as govt considers banning 27 products

Sentiment on the Street about agrochemical manufacturers was impacted from Tuesday’s news that the government is considering banning 27 agrochemicals. Stock prices of UPL, Coromandel International, Rallis India and Sumitomo Chemical, that fell between two and 9.6 per cent on Tuesday, with UPL witnessing the biggest fall.

Although the stocks have seen some rebound on Wednesday, some overhang is likely to remain. Analysts say the chemicals being considered for ban form a significant part of the export and domestic portfolio of many players. For instance, products such as 2, ...