From pharma salesman to healthcare baron, 10 facts about BR Shetty

BR Shetty on Monday stepped down as the joint non-executive chairman of NMC Health, a company he founded in 1975 and built up into the largest private healthcare company in the United Arab Emirates.
Shetty's decision to step down follows a string of resignations months after the company was thrown into turmoil following questions raised over the group's finances. The resignations have included vice chairman Khalifa Butti Omeir Bin Yousef.
A bruising short-selling attack by Muddy Waters launched two months ago has seen NMC's market value fall to 1.6 billion pounds ($2.1 billion), down from its peak value of about 8.4 billion pounds in August 2018.
Here are ten facts about Indian billionaire Shetty.
- Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty was born in Kaup, Udupi in the state of Karnataka, India in 1942 and began his career as the vice chairman of the municipal council.
- Shetty has a net worth of $1.6 billion, according to Forbes.
- He moved to the UAE in 1973 with a clinical degree in pharmacy.
- Founded New Medical Centre (NMC) in 1975, the first healthcare company from the region to list on the London Stock Exchange in 2012.
- Shetty has also founded London-listed payments company Finablr and pharmaceutical manufacturer Neo Pharma.
- Shetty also owns healthcare firm BR Life, which has a presence in India, Nepal, Africa and the Gulf.
- Shetty owns the entire 100th floor of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest skyscraper, according to Forbes.
- Shetty received his Honorary Doctorate from Middlesex University, Dubai and has four children. He is married to Chandrakumari Raghuram Shetty, who is the Medical Director of NMC.
- Shetty made an unsuccessful foray into the film-making business in 2017 - a $150 million adaptation of the epic Sanskrit poem the Mahabharata, a story of about 1.8 million words about a power struggle between two branches of a family in ancient India.
Source: BR Shetty's website, Forbes, Reuters stories
