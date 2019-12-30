From Relaxo's Dua to PI's Singhal, 10 new entrants in 2019 Billionaire club

As the broader market swung from losses in the first nine months to gains in the last quarter, there was a big churn in India’s Billionaire Club. In all, 10 promoters entered the billionaire list in 2019, as share price of their companies rallied after the cut in corporate income-tax.

At the other end of the spectrum, 12 promoters exited the billionaire list this year, either due to a slump in their companies’ market capitalisation (m-cap) or stake sell by them due to debt issues. Ramesh Dua of Relaxo Footwears, Mayank Singhal of PI Industries, and Irfan Razack of ...