Fuelled by demand in southern markets, office leasing picks up in Q3CY20

Office leasing, which was severely affected in the initial months of the coronavirus (Covid-19)-induced pandemic, saw a pick up in the third quarter of the calendar year, with the absorption of going up by 64 per cent in Q3CY20 versus Q2CY20, property consultant JLL said on Monday.

The third quarter rebound was led by Bengaluru and Hyderabad, which together accounted for nearly 80 per cent of the net absorption in Q3CY20. The heightened activity in Bengaluru indicates a gradual pick up in the absorption of space coupled with the translation of pent up demand from Q2CY20, JLL said.

On a yearly basis, the absorption of space has fallen 50 per cent from 10 million sq ft in Q3CY19 to 5.4 million sq ft in Q3CY20.

However, this year will be a lacklustre year for due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown. About 17.5 million square feet of has been leased in the country so far during the calendar year and it is expected to touch 25 million sq ft by the end of the year. On an average, 35 million sq ft gets absorbed every year.





Technology giants such as Apple, Siemens, Google and others recently leased large spaces in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. While Apple leased 400,000 sq ft space in the Central Business district of Bengaluru, Siemens leased 730,000 sq ft in Karnataka's capital. Google leased 1 million sq ft in the city's Bagmane Rio early this year, while Accenture leased 650,000 sq ft in the city's Prestige Starteck.

Investment banking major Goldman Sachs is also opening a centre in Hyderabad which will be its second office in India.

"While we continue to see the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on various businesses, there is a significant surge in activity across most office markets under consideration. This is seen in gross leasing which more than doubled from the previous quarter at 13.8 million sq ft," said Ramesh Nair, CEO and country head, India, JLL.

At the same time, it is important to note that large and mid-sized tenants across major markets continue to review their portfolios in a bid to optimise cost. Higher emphasis is being placed on sustainability and employee well-being as well as adoption of flexible working practices, Nair said.



While the share of IT/ITeS tenants in gross leasing dipped to 43 per cent in Q3CY20 from 61 per cent in Q2CY20, e-commerce and manufacturing sectors gained significant share during the third quarter with 16 per cent (negligible in Q2CY020) and 17 per cent (5% in Q2CY20), respectively, with e-commerce witnessing a surge in demand due to Covid-19, JLL said.

Increased consolidation and optimisation strategies of corporate lessees resulted in subdued net absorption levels, which could not keep pace with new completions. This resulted in overall vacancy increasing from 13.1 per cent in Q2CY20 to 13.5 per cent in Q3CY20.



"Despite the rise in vacancy levels in southern markets, Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune continued to hover in single digits. This augurs well for a strong rebound in these markets when economic and business conditions improve in the coming quarters.," JLL said.

Office rents have mostly remained stable in Q3CY20 in comparison with Q2CY20. "It is important to note that landlords across markets have become more flexible in providing increased rent free periods, reduced rental escalation and fully furnished deals to prominent occupiers which reduces their net outgo," JLL said.