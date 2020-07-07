Future Generali swims against tide with increments, promotions to staff

At a time when the businesses of most have been hit due the pandemic and layoffs, salary cuts have become the new normal, private sector general insurer India said.

The insurer has said it will not sack its employees during these uncertain times, and has instead announced promotions, annual increments and variable payouts to all its employees.

It also plans to hire more employees depending on the business requirement. So far in the lockdown period, it has recruited 70 employees across various levels and plans to hire more in the current financial year.

Anup Rau, MD & CEO, India said, "We made sure that every single employee - right from the CXOs to our housekeeping staff - got their due credit and bonuses and increments in time. Now, more than ever, our employees and partners need certainty and stability in their lives. We are building an organisation for the long term and have the wherewithal to handle uncertainty. We are a fundamentally strong company and have the ability to respond to the new realities of the marketplace.”

The insurer has also taken various steps to towards employee wellness and engagement during the lockdown period.

“The company has introduced a confidential counselling helpline for employees and their families to help them cope with changes brought about by the pandemic such as anxiety, stress or work-life balance”, the company said.