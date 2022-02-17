Future Retail seeks lenders' nod to pay foreign bonds' dues

-
ALSO READ
Decoded: What are sovereign green bonds, and why are they called so?
CRISIL upgrades YES Bank's tier II bonds, infrastructure bonds to 'BBB+'
SBI raises Rs 4,000 crore via AT1 bonds, coupon fixed at 7.72%
Axis Bank sets coupon for dollar AT1 bonds at 4.1%, raises $600 mn
PNB board to meet on Sept 10 to consider raising capital via AT-1 bonds
-
Future Retail has approached lenders with a plea to allow it to make interest payments of about $ 14 mn on the foreign currency denominated bonds.
It has already missed repayment due last month and the 30-grace period ends early next week.
A senior bank executive said the firm is going around with lenders seeking their approval to make interest payment.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU