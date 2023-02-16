Fyn Mobility partners Exponent Energy to roll out 1,500 electric vehicles

Electric vehicle ecosystem platform Fyn Mobility on Thursday said it has partnered with Exponent to roll out 1,500 Altigreen manufactured electric three-wheelers, which could be fully charged in 15 minutes.

The new fleet of Altigreen's three-wheeler, neEV Tez, along with Exponent Energy's e-pump charging network will make the company the world's first logistics player to operate a fleet of EVs that can be fully charged in 15 minutes, Fyn said.

With this partnership, Fyn plans to roll out these EVs to be cross-utilised, making the overall cost of operations to businesses much more affordable, and open up new opportunities within the industry, it said.

The company claims it helps businesses and delivery agglomerates in the e-commerce, quick-commerce, grocery, pharma and courier sectors in solving their last mile and micro mobility challenges in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

The rise in the e-commerce and logistics sector has propelled the demand for dependable last-mile delivery methods, yet most gig workers continue to struggle with high fuel costs and long charging time.

With a 15-minute full charge vehicle, Fyn will be able to minimise idle time and enable multiple trips with a single such vehicle, the company said and added, to support the fleet, Exponent has already installed 20 e-pump charging facilities across Bengaluru and plans to add 80 more in the next six months.

Visakh Sasikumar, Founder and CEO, Fyn Mobility, said, "This packed partnership will redefine the last-mile logistics industry. With Fyn's unique EV ecosystem platform and Exponent's 15-minute full charge technology, we are re-tuning the EV-as-a-service industry to look at cross utilisation of EVs as a metric of scale rather than just the number of EVs deployed."



This collaboration enables Fyn to use a single commercial EV for two shifts covering close to 18 hours of service, which has now steadily become a reality, he said.

"We believe cross utilisation is the more sustainable and eco-friendly approach in the EV logistics industry for the long run," Sasikumar added.

"Last month, in partnership with Altigreen, we launched the fastest charging three-wheeler neEV Tez. We now have our e-pump network live across Bangalore, and are opening up other vehicle segments, with a core focus on logistics," said Arun Vinayak, Co-founder and CEO, Exponent .

