EVs lead climate tech funding but more needed for niche solutions: Experts
Business Standard

In the transition to electric, it is three wheelers that lead the charge

Over half all three-wheeler registrations are of electric vehicles; Surge in e-rickshaws puts category miles ahead of two-wheelers

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Electric two wheelers already account for 4-5 per cent of the total sales in this category and by 2027

The popular perception that two-wheelers are leading the auto industry’s shift to electrification is erroneous. It is electric three-wheelers, led by the proliferation of the popular e-rickshaws used for short distances, that account for half the total registrations in this category (ICE and electric).

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 21:33 IST

