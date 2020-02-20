Gail India issues tender to buy and sell LNG cargoes, says report

-
Gail India has issued a swap tender offering three cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for loading in the United States and seeking three for delivery to India, two industry sources said on Thursday.
It offered cargoes from the Cove Point plant in the United States on a free-on-board basis loading on March 20-22, April 25-27 and May 25-27. Gail is looking to buy two cargoes for delivery to Dabhol in India on Feb. 28-March 15 and May 1-8, as well as one cargo for delivery to Hazira on Sept. 10-15.
The tender closes on Feb. 20.
