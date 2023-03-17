GAIL signs agreement with Shell Energy India for ethane production

-
-
GAIL India has signed an agreement with Shell Energy India Private Limited to explore opportunities for infrastructure development for ethane sourcing.
In a bid towards diversification of the feedstock for its petrochemical plant, GAIL is looking to import ethane from ethane-surplus countries with matured export terminal infrastructure through water borne transportation to India and for moving it further through GAIL's pipeline systems to demand centres, a company statement said.
The MoU envisages exploring prospects in import and handling of different hydrocarbons which are important chemical and petrochemical precursors, LNG for road transport, regasification of imported LNG, renewables, etc.
First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 17:46 IST
