Questions raised over Gautam Adani sibling Vinod's related party status
GAIL signs agreement with Shell Energy India for ethane production

GAIL India has signed an agreement with Shell Energy India Private Limited to explore opportunities for infrastructure development for ethane sourcing

Topics
GAIL | GAIL India | Shale gas

IANS  |  New Delhi 

GAIL India
GAIL India logo | Photo: Wikipedia

GAIL India has signed an agreement with Shell Energy India Private Limited to explore opportunities for infrastructure development for ethane sourcing.

In a bid towards diversification of the feedstock for its petrochemical plant, GAIL is looking to import ethane from ethane-surplus countries with matured export terminal infrastructure through water borne transportation to India and for moving it further through GAIL's pipeline systems to demand centres, a company statement said.

The MoU envisages exploring prospects in import and handling of different hydrocarbons which are important chemical and petrochemical precursors, LNG for road transport, regasification of imported LNG, renewables, etc.

--IANS

ans/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 17:46 IST

