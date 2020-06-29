JUST IN
GIC Housing Finance Q4 profit halves to Rs 26 cr, income falls to Rs 317 cr

Its total income came down to Rs 317.08 crore, compared with Rs 324.31 crore in the year-ago period

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

GIC Housing Finance on Monday reported a 48 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 26.40 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 50.9 crore in the January-March quarter of 2018-19.

Its total income also came down to Rs 317.08 crore, compared with Rs 324.31 crore in the year-ago period, GIC Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

The firm's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per share for 2019-20, which is subject to shareholders' approval.

First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 20:04 IST

