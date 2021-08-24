Gillette India logs 35% rise in profit at Rs 310 crore

-
Gillette India on Tuesday reported a 35 per cent rise in its net profit for the year ended June 30, 2021, at Rs 310 crore.
The company attributes the rise in sales to strong sales, growth, productivity, and savings.
Despite a challenging market environment, the company delivered a strong performance in the fiscal with sales of Rs 2,009 crores, up 20 per cent against the previous year.
Both grooming and the oral care businesses recorded double-digit growth and grew ahead of their categories.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the company delivered sales of Rs 436 crore, up 24 per cent versus year ago driven by its superiority strategy and market recovery.
Profit After Tax (PAT) was Rs 28 crore, down 39 per cent against the year ago period.
Gillette India Ltd Managing Director Madhusudan Gopalan said: "Since the outbreak of the pandemic, we have focused on protecting the health and safety of our people, serving the Indian consumers with our health and hygiene products, and supporting communities in need through our relief efforts. Despite a challenging market environment, we have delivered double-digit growth for the fourth consecutive quarter and for the full year."
"Our strategy to focus on superiority and productivity, enabled by the resilience and agility of our organisation is driving balanced growth," he said.
