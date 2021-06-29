boAt forays into personal grooming category with sub-brand MISFIT

-
ALSO READ
boAt Rockerz 330 review: Affordable yet impressive neckband-style earphones
CAIT fully geared up to fight Amazon, Flipkart
Consumer protection rules: Decoding the impact on e-commerce firms, buyers
Tips on grooming yourself at home as you preen up for a WFH zoom call
Facebook expands affordable and fast access to internet in India
-
To introduce an exciting range of grooming and personal care products, lifestyle consumer tech brand boAt on Monday announced its entry into the personal grooming category with MISFIT.
The company unveiled MISFIT T50, a trimmer, that is available at an introductory price of Rs 899 on the Flipkart and boAt website.
"After having established our leadership in earwear and wearable category, we are all set to strengthen our lifestyle portfolio under the aMISFIT' brand," Aman Gupta, Co-Founder boAt, said in a statement.
"With MISFIT, we want to bring in a fresh approach to the personal care category by designing products specifically for the Millennials," Gupta added.
T50 comes with skin-friendly titanium-coated blades, which are corrosion-resistant and offer a smooth and safe trimming experience devoid of any roughness, scratching or irritation on the skin.
These blades are easily detachable and can either be washed or just cleaned with a brush in a jiffy. A long-lasting 160-minute lithium battery ensures that your battery woes do not come in the way of you looking your best.
The MISFIT T50 has 40 length settings with 0.5 mm precision, which will always give you an even and defined trim for any look that suits your mood.
Your desired beard style, from a stubble to a consistent beard is only trim away with the multiple length setting comb function of the T50, the company said.
The company said it will also launch a range of women's personal care products in the Indian market soon.
According to Research and Markets, the Indian male grooming market stood at $643 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 11 per cent to cross $1.2 billion by 2024.A
--IANS
vc/sdr/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU