GiveIndia gets Rs 23-cr grant from Bill Gates foundation and 3 others

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, along with India, ATE Chandra Foundation and philanthropist Vikrant Bhargava, has offered a grant of Rs 23.4 crore to Bengaluru-based not-for-profit organisation GiveIndia.

With this fund, the online platform is looking to scale its donor base from 1.7 lakh to 20 lakh in 5 years, and invest in developing its platform further. GiveIndia is also looking to partner with online consumer and brands to make contributions more convenient. It is also looking to collaborate with a wider network of corporates to enable contributions at their workplace.

“GiveIndia’s pursuit of bringing trust, convenience and choice for donors, is aligned with our goal to enable more informed and intentional generosity by everyday givers. We are happy to be a part of this respected group of funders who have come forward to support this effort.” said Robert Rosen, Director of Philanthropic Partnerships, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Founded in 2000, GiveIndia operates products which enable individuals to donate conveniently to any cause, directly on their online platform, at their workplace or through the NGO's partners. They currently partner with over a hundred corporates such as Ola, ICICI, McKinsey, and HDFC for workplace giving. The online platform allows an individual to contribute to fundraisers with urgent needs or donate to verified nonprofits on a monthly basis.

“This grant will allow us to scale our impact further and get us closer to our vision of seeing every Indian giving back to address social issues facing India,” said Atul Satija, CEO of the non-profit.