JUST IN

Ola to let go of 1,000 employees; hiring aggressively for EV biz: Report
What does govt package mean for BSNL?
RITES PAT rises 86% to Rs 145 crore in Q1FY23; operating revenue up by 70%
Volume recovery, margins key to Jaguar Land Rover taking the wheel
On track to achieve operating profitability by September 2023: Paytm
Srei Equipment Fin auditor reports Rs 2K-cr fraudulent deals in FY18-21
Hudco board approve to raise up to Rs 22,000 crore through bonds
Ola Electric to locally make battery cells under Centre's PLI scheme
US retailer Macy's tech expense cut likely to hurt Indian IT giants
5G spectrum auction enters Day 4 as telcos up the game in Uttar Pradesh
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Amazon stock up 14% despite second consecutive quarterly loss; net sales up

Business Standard

Glenmark Pharma arm gets final USFDA nod for birth control capsules

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said it has received final approval from the US FDA for its generic Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol Capsules and Ferrous Fumarate birth control capsules

Topics
USFDA | Glenmark Pharmaceuticals | US FDA

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
Glenmark Pharma arm gets final USFDA nod for birth control capsules

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Friday said its US arm has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol Capsules and Ferrous Fumarate birth control capsules.

The approval granted by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc is for Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol Capsules and Ferrous Fumarate Capsules of strength 1 mg/20 mcg, the company said in a statement.

It is the generic version of Taytulla capsules of Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Ltd, it added.

Citing IQVIA sales data for the 12 months ended May 2022, the company said the Taytulla Capsules market achieved annual sales of approximately USD 85.9 million.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on USFDA

First Published: Fri, July 29 2022. 10:52 IST

`
.