Meesho order volume more than doubles to 91 cr, onboards 5 lakh suppliers

Softbank backed e-commerce firm recorded over 100 per cent jump in order volume to 91 crore in 2022, the company said on Wednesday.

The company onboarded around 5 lakh suppliers in 2022 of which 61 per cent were new to e-commerce and selling online for the first time, said in a statement.

As per data shared by Meesho, its sellers were able to save Rs 3,700 crore in commissions in 2022 under the company's zero commission model.

"From Mumbai to Mirzapur, a record 91 crore orders were placed this year, up 135 per cent year-over-year, equalling India's registered voter base in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls," the company said.

Nearly 130,000 sellers did sales of over lakh and 6,000 crossed business of over Rs 1 crore in 2022, with Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh leading the charge.

According to market research firm Redseer Strategic Consulting, Meesho pipped Amazon to become the second-largest contributor in order volume during the first week of last festive season sale which started on September 23.

The e-commerce firm recorded sales of 148 sarees per minute and on an average 93,000 T-shirts, 51,725 bluetooth earphones and 21,662 lipsticks every day during the year.

Meesho found Sunday was the most preferred day to shop, while 8 PM every day was shopping prime time during the year.

