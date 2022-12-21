JUST IN
Honeywell bullish, sees growth across infra, energy transition, automation
NCLT approves merger of Kalpataru Power Transmission, JMC Projects
As Apple makes India shift, suppliers move to invest Rs 2,800 crore in UP
Maiden Pharma cough syrup row: Gambian Parliament seeks legal action
Adani Solar starts manufacturing large sized monocrystalline silicon ingots
Will quit after finding 'foolish enough' person to become Twitter CEO: Musk
Reliance Retail Ventures sells 2% stake in Just Dial for Rs 101 crore
Software exports from Technopark grow 15% to touch Rs 9,775 crore
New IT rules: WhatsApp bans over 3.7 mn 'bad' accounts in India in Nov
Byju's denies buying student databases after NCPCR Chief's allegation
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Honeywell bullish, sees growth across infra, energy transition, automation
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Meesho order volume more than doubles to 91 cr, onboards 5 lakh suppliers

Softbank backed e-commerce firm Meesho recorded over 100% jump in order volume to 91 crore in 2022, the company said

Topics
Meesho | Indian ecommerce

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Meesho app

Softbank backed e-commerce firm Meesho recorded over 100 per cent jump in order volume to 91 crore in 2022, the company said on Wednesday.

The company onboarded around 5 lakh suppliers in 2022 of which 61 per cent were new to e-commerce and selling online for the first time, Meesho said in a statement.

As per data shared by Meesho, its sellers were able to save Rs 3,700 crore in commissions in 2022 under the company's zero commission model.

"From Mumbai to Mirzapur, a record 91 crore orders were placed this year, up 135 per cent year-over-year, equalling India's registered voter base in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls," the company said.

Nearly 130,000 Meesho sellers did sales of over lakh and 6,000 crossed business of over Rs 1 crore in 2022, with Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh leading the charge.

According to market research firm Redseer Strategic Consulting, Meesho pipped Amazon to become the second-largest contributor in order volume during the first week of last festive season sale which started on September 23.

The e-commerce firm recorded sales of 148 sarees per minute and on an average 93,000 T-shirts, 51,725 bluetooth earphones and 21,662 lipsticks every day during the year.

Meesho found Sunday was the most preferred day to shop, while 8 PM every day was shopping prime time during the year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Meesho

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 22:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.