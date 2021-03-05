Glenmark Pharma signs Rohit Sharma as brand ambassador for Candid Powder

Drug major Glenmark Pharma on Friday said it has signed cricketer as brand ambassador for its product Candid Powder.

Sharma has "officially signed on to represent Glenmark's Candid Powder, a legacy brand of the company's consumer care division",the company said in a statement.

Sharma will be the official face of the brand as part of its 360 degree communication.

Glenmark said Candid Powder brand is a market leader in its category, with a market share of 64 per cent in the medicated powder category.

Glenmark's Candid Dusting Powder is used to treat four key skin problems of redness, irritation, sweat rash and fungal infections.

Shares of Glenmark Pharma were trading 0.34 per cent lower at Rs 472.40 apiece on the BSE.

