Global cellular IoT module revenue grows 58% YoY in fourth qtr 2021

-
ALSO READ
AT&T, Verizon reject US request to delay rollout of 5G wireless tech
Govt mandates storage of ISD, satphone, message details, others for 2 yrs
Not right to resort to Internet shutdown every time: Parliament panel
Major outage hits Amazon Web Services; many sites affected: Report
What is Internet of Things (IoT) and how does it build connected ecosystem?
-
Global cellular IoT module revenue grew 58 per cent YoY in Q4 2021. China, the leading region in the cellular IoT module market, accounted for more than 40 per cent of the revenue. However, India was the fastest growing (154 per cent YoY) cellular IoT module market, a new study revealed.
5G was the fastest growing (324 per cent YoY) technology followed by 4G Cat 1 (105 per cent YoY), Counterpoint's Global Cellular IoT Module and Chipset Tracker by Application revealed.
"Quectel, Telit and MeiG held the top three positions in the global cellular IoT module market, accounting for 40 per cent of the total revenue in Q4 2021. For 2021, global cellular IoT module shipments and revenue grew by 59% and 57% YoY respectively," Senior Research Analyst Soumen Mandal said in a statement.
Quectel's cellular IoT module revenue grew more than 100 per cent YoY in Q4 2021. Strong partnerships, superior service and a wide range of product offerings are supporting its growth. Quectel launched a new ODM brand, Ikotek, targeting the US market.Telit made a strong comeback after a relatively weaker performance in recent history.
In Q4 2021, Telit's focus on Latin America to help customers migrate legacy 2G and 3G modules to 4G Cat 1 modules helped it become the leading module supplier in the region to complement its strong position in North America.
MeiG is another Chinese player which is making continuous progress and made it to the top three in cellular IoT modules, both in shipments and revenue. It is focusing more on AIoT and smart module-based higher-end applications such as router/CPE, intelligent cockpit, video recordings, industrial PDAs, drones and AR/VR. MeiG entered lower-end applications in 2021.Thales, Rolling Wireless, Sunsea, Fibocom and Sierra Wireless are other key players. Out of the top 10 players, Rolling Wireless and LG are focussing on the automotive segment only.
Thales is performing well in Europe, North America and Japan targeting smart meter, healthcare and industrial applications. Sunsea improved its performance in the global IoT module market, but it wasn't enough to prevent its share from going down. Rolling Wireless's and Sierra Wireless's revenues increased 105 per cent and 87 per cent respectively.
--IANS
wh/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU