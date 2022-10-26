JUST IN
JSW Steel's 2 Indian subsidiaries expected to return to profit in Q3 FY23
Microsoft's GitHub hit $1bn annual recurring revenue, Cloud $25bn: Nadella
Indian developers benefit from Android, Play: Google on CCI penalty
Google rolls out custom emojis to Chat for personalised experience
Amazon rolling out option to pay using Venmo balance, linked bank account
Reviewing CCI's decision to evaluate next steps, committed to users: Google
Flipkart to raise up to $3 bn to expand product range in India: Report
Vistara cancels 14 int'l flights due to delay in delivery of B787 aircraft
Byju's employees meet Kerala minister after 170 staff are 'asked to resign'
Dove dry shampoo recall in US: Mkt too small, no impact likely in India
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Ramkrishna Forgings PAT in Q2 at Rs 64 cr on account of higher revenues
Business Standard

Global Health Limited's IPO to open on November 3: Red Herring Prospectus

The initial share sale of Global Health Limited, which operates and manages hospitals under the Medanta brand, will open for public subscription on November 3

Topics
IPO | financial stocks | stock market trading

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

healthcare
Photo: Unsplash

The initial share sale of Global Health Limited, which operates and manages hospitals under the Medanta brand, will open for public subscription on November 3.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) will conclude on November 7, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale of up to 5.08 crore equity shares.

As a part of the OFS, Anant Investments, an affiliate of private equity major Carlyle Group and Sunil Sachdeva (jointly with Suman Sachdeva), will offload equity shares.

At present, Anant Investments holds 25.67 per cent shareholding in Global Health and Sachdeva owns 13.43 per cent stake in the company.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to pay debt and general corporate purposes.

Founded by Naresh Trehan, a renowned cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeon, Global Health is a leading private multi-speciality tertiary care providers in the North and East regions of India.

Global Health, backed by private equity investors such as Carlyle Group and Temasek, operates a network of five hospitals under the 'Medanta' brand in Gurugram, Indore, Ranchi, Lucknow and Patna. In addition, one hospital is under construction in Noida.

Upon operation of its Noida hospital in fiscal 2025, the company's total installed beds are expected to exceed 3,500. As part of its growth strategies, the company also intends to capitalise on medical tourism.

The company reported a total income of Rs 2,205.8 crore and a profit of Rs 196.2 crore in FY22.

Kotal Mahindra Capital Company, Credit Suisse Securities (India), Jefferies India and JM Financial are the book running lead managers to the the IPO.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IPO

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 13:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.