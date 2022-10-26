Amazon rolling out option to pay using Venmo balance, linked bank account

is rolling out the option to use Venmo balance, a linked bank account, or an associated debit card for payments for its users.

Users can make Venmo the default if they like, and that service's purchase protection still applies in addition to Amazon's own safeguards, reports Engadget.

The Venmo option is available to some shoppers, and it should be available to everyone in the US in the next few weeks, the company said.

The report also mentioned that users can add their choice through Amazon's website or mobile app.

The new choice could encourage that large audience to use Venmo more often in general, especially for shopping, the report said.

For Amazon, meanwhile, this opens the door to customers who rarely use conventional methods, it added.

This move also comes as PayPal increasingly makes Venmo a catch-all platform. Users can use Venmo to pay for Lyft rides, manage cryptocurrency, and even cash checks.

