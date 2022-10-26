JUST IN
Amazon rolling out option to pay using Venmo balance, linked bank account
Reviewing CCI's decision to evaluate next steps, committed to users: Google
Flipkart to raise up to $3 bn to expand product range in India: Report
Vistara cancels 14 int'l flights due to delay in delivery of B787 aircraft
Byju's employees meet Kerala minister after 170 staff are 'asked to resign'
Dove dry shampoo recall in US: Mkt too small, no impact likely in India
Play Store policies: CCI lands second blow, Google fined Rs 936 crore
Sprite now a $1 billion brand in India: Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey
OTT apps: COAI bats for 'same service, same rules' under draft telecom Bill
Indian app developers hail CCI penalty on Google as 'collective victory'
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Amazon rolling out option to pay using Venmo balance, linked bank account
Business Standard

Google rolls out custom emojis to Chat for personalised experience

Google has rolled out custom emojis to its Chat for personalised experience

Topics
Google | emojis | Google chat

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Google

Google has rolled out custom emojis to its Chat for personalised experience.

Emojis are a great method for users to express themselves in Google Chat, the tech giant said in a blogpost.

Custom emojis uploaded by employees can be viewed and used by all colleagues in Chat messages and comments.

Before launching to end users, administratives can set organisational guidelines and designate emoji managers, users who can browse and delete custom emojis.

Users can create custom emojis on the web versions of Chat or Gmail if the feature is enabled for their organisational unit.

The feature is available to all Google Workspace users, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers, the company said.

Unfortunately, it is not available for the users with personal Google accounts.

Earlier, the company had rolled out the ability to send multiple photos and videos simultaneously via its Chat.

Users were able select more than one image or video at a time when sending a message in Google Chat.

This feature was available across iOS devices and Android devices.

The Google Chat media pickerAallowed users to pick up to 20 photos and videos to send at one go.

--IANS

aj/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 12:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.