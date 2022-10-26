Google rolls out custom emojis to Chat for personalised experience

-
-
Google has rolled out custom emojis to its Chat for personalised experience.
Emojis are a great method for users to express themselves in Google Chat, the tech giant said in a blogpost.
Custom emojis uploaded by employees can be viewed and used by all colleagues in Chat messages and comments.
Before launching to end users, administratives can set organisational guidelines and designate emoji managers, users who can browse and delete custom emojis.
Users can create custom emojis on the web versions of Chat or Gmail if the feature is enabled for their organisational unit.
The feature is available to all Google Workspace users, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers, the company said.
Unfortunately, it is not available for the users with personal Google accounts.
Earlier, the company had rolled out the ability to send multiple photos and videos simultaneously via its Chat.
Users were able select more than one image or video at a time when sending a message in Google Chat.
This feature was available across iOS devices and Android devices.
The Google Chat media pickerAallowed users to pick up to 20 photos and videos to send at one go.
First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 12:10 IST
