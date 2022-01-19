Reliance Retail acquires about 55% stake in Addverb Technologies: RIL

-
ALSO READ
Addverb to expand robots production in India by 10 times in FY23
Robotics & automation firm Addverb Technologies to further expand globally
Reliance Retail buys 54% stake in robotics startup Addverb for $132 mn
RIL picks 54% in robotics firm Addverb Technologies for Rs 983 crore
Deja vu for retail industry; Covid uncertainties may roil recovery in 2022
-
Reliance Retail had acquired about 55 per cent stake in robotics firm Addverb Technologies in July 2021, Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Limited said in a filing on Wednesday.
Addverb Technologies co-founder and CEO Sangeet Kumar has told PTI that Reliance Retail has invested USD 132 million (about Rs 983 crore) in the company and will hold around 54 per cent stake in the robotics start-up.
"Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) had acquired approximately 55 per cent stake in Addverb Technologies Private Limited (Addverb) in July 2021," RIL said in the filing.
Kumar had said Reliance was already one of Addverb's clients, with whom the company had co-created and delivered highly automated warehouses for their Jio-Mart grocery business.
The comfort level and the trust factor were already in place, which led to the association between the two firms, he said.
The strategic partnership with Reliance Retail will help Addverb Technologies leverage 5G, battery technology through new energy initiatives, advances in material sciences (carbon fibre) to deliver more advanced and affordable robots.
RIL said that Reliance Retail is an unlisted subsidiary of the company and had made the aforesaid investment in Addverb out of its funds.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU