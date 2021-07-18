Globus Infocom expects to grow business by 70% to Rs 350 cr by FY22

Digital classroom solutions company Globus Infocom expects to grow business by around 70 per cent to Rs 350 crore by the end of the current financial year, on account of expansion in the domain of online educational content.

Globus Infocom CEO Kiran Dham told PTI that the company has posted over twofold growth in the financial year 2020-21 to Rs 208 crore, compared with Rs 100 crore in 2019-20.

"This year, I think we should be able to close at around Rs 350 crore. With the right solutions, we have already touched 25,000 customers pan-India and we are increasing day-by-day.

"We will also expand our partner base. Overall, the users are in the right frame of mind and the acceptance of technology has come up beautifully in all the domains," Dham said.

The company has been providing digital classroom solutions like workstation, displays and camera, and has now started developing its own learning management solution which includes digital educational content.

"We have a 50 per cent repeat order ratio and they trust us with their requirements.

"We touched around 10,000 education institutes and maybe 5,000 colleges and the rest are from paramilitary organisations, defence organisations, government organisations and some of them are corporates," Dham said.

The company plans to increase headcount to 400 by the end of 2021, from 245 at present.

"Currently, I have a team strength of 245 members in the family but this year, I am targeting 400 as we will hire a lot of developers and a lot of software engineers, academics and subject matter experts.

"Obviously, to develop the content is a big responsibility and it has to be because of the new education policy which will be rolled out within 1.5 years," Dham said.

She said the company is studying the new education policy, and the content required under the policy will be developed by Globus Infocom in-house which it claims would be affordable for the students.

"We are not only planning to reach the upper strata but also coming up with solutions that are affordable, so that a child from a rural segment is also able to learn.

"Obviously, it has to be with a lot of support from the government, because yes providing the infrastructure to the child like a tab or a laptop or a phone, but then something is required for a child to learn," Dham said.

