Tauktae effect: Heavy rainfall likely in UP, Uttarakhand other states

Heavy to very heavy Rainfall is very likely to take place on Thursday at isolated places in West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry due to western disturbances caused by severe cyclonic storm Tauktae.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty wind with a speed reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Gangetic West Bengal, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) further forecast squally wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely to prevail over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea.

"Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas."

IMD's forecast comes after it announced that the remnant of the extremely severe cyclonic storm "Tauktae" has weakened further into a well-marked low-pressure over east Rajasthan and adjoining west Madhya Pradesh, and it is very likely to move further northeastwards to Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) is very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday.

Lightning and gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) is also predicted at isolated places over Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep on Friday.

Similar weather conditions are expected at isolated places over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Vidarbha, Assam and Meghalaya, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Friday.

The weather department has also warned of heavy rainfall at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Assam and Meghalaya.

Squally wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) is likely to prevail over Southwest Arabian Sea, Southwest and adjoining West central Bay of Bengal, and along and off Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh coasts; East central Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea.

Similar weather conditions are predicted in these areas for May 22, 23 and 24. Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is also likely to prevail over Southwest Arabian Sea in the coming days. The wind speech from 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely over Southwest and adjoining West central Bay of Bengal, and along and off Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast, 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph likely over East central Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea.

--IANS

rak/skp/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)