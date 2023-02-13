JUST IN
GMR Power and Urban Infra posts net profit at Rs 361 crore in Dec quarter

GMR Power And Urban Infra Ltd on Monday reported its consolidated net profit at Rs 360.53 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2022

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

GMR Power And Urban Infra Ltd on Monday reported its consolidated net profit at Rs 360.53 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 558.41 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, GMR Power And Urban Infra Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

The company's consolidated income during October-December period increased to Rs 1,503.56 crore from Rs 1,006.93 crore in the year-ago period.

GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd carries on its business through various subsidiaries, joint ventures, jointly controlled operations and associates, being special purpose vehicles exclusively formed to build and operate various infrastructure projects.

The company carries on its business in single business verticals viz., engineering, procurement and construction.

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 23:48 IST

