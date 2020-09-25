GMR to sell 51% stake in Kakinada SEZ to Aurobindo Realty at Rs 2,610 Crore

-
ALSO READ
GMR Infra zooms 10% on proposal to list airport business, pares gains later
GMR group to list airport business, raise Rs 5,000 crore via securities
GMR signs concession agreement for greenfield international airport in AP
Groupe ADP, GMR restructure airport deal due to coronavirus pandemic
GMR readying itself to take on Adani for leadership in India's airports biz
-
GMR Infrastructure Limited on Friday announced divestment of the group's entire stake in Kakinada SEZ Limited (KSEZ).
The company in a statement said that the GMR SEZ and Port Holding Limited, a subsidiary of GMR Infra, is selling the 51 per cent equity to Aurobindo Realty and Infrastructure Private Limited (ARIPL).
The proposed sale is part of the transfer of stake of KSEZ, along with it the 100 per cent equity stake of Kakinada Gateway Port Limited (KGPL) held by KSEZ would also be transferred to Aurobindo Realty.
The stake sale is valued at Rs 2,610 crore, of which Rs1,600 crores would be received on the closing date and balance Rs 1,010 crore would be received in the next two to three years.
KSEZ is engaged in the business of implementation of a port-based multi-product special economic zone project at Kakinada, East Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh, and KGPL has the concession granted by the state government to set up a greenfield commercial port in Kona Village in the district.
The sale transaction shall be subject to receipt of regulatory and other statutory approvals, the release added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU