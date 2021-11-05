Go First completes 16 years of service, starts 16% discount scheme

-
ALSO READ
Domestic airlines carry 300,000 passengers; festivals prompt travel
Passengers injured as Mumbai-Kolkata flight hit severe turbulence: Vistara
Air India returns to Tatas after group puts in winning bid of Rs 18,000 cr
7.06 mn domestic air passengers in Sep, 5.44% higher than August: DGCA
Air India sale: Modi govt's first privatisation in 7 years; what next?
-
Airline major Go First, formerly known as GoAir, has started a 16 per cent discount offer on airfare for passengers of both domestic and international flights to mark the completion of its 16 years of operations.
The bookings under the offer can be made between November 2-9, for travel between November 24, and March 31, 2022.
Founded in 2005, the airline has grown from four aircraft to 58 and from four destinations to 38.
Recently, it became the first airline in India to transform to ULCC (ultra-low cost carrier) from LCC (low cost carrier).
--IANS
rv/sn/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU