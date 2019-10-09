GoAir to expand flight network, connect Singapore with Bengaluru, Kolkata

Budget carrier on Wednesday announced plans to expand its flight network with the launch of a non-stop service to from Bengaluru and Kolkata and to Aizwal from Guwahati, starting later this month.

will be the airline's eighth overseas destinations, while Aizwal the 25 domestic one, said in a release.

Starting October 18, will commence operations to from Bengaluru with four services per week and a day later, October 19, it will start flying three times a week to the Island-city nation from Kolkata as well, it said.

Apart from launching flights on these international routes, GoAir will also connect Aizwal with Guwahati with a daily flight, starting from October 15, the airline said in the release.

"Singapore carries the distinction of being an important leisure destination as well as an established business hub. GoAir will work closely with Singapore Tourism Board and others for the promotion of tourism in both the countries," said Jeh Wadia, managing director, GoAir.

On the other hand, the launch of services to Aizwal is in sync with the governments vision for the seven sister states and it will certainly improve connectivity to one of the most underserved destinations in North-East India, he added.

The Mumbai-headquartered airline currently operates over 325 flights per day to 24 domestic and seven international destinations.