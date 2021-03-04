Godrej Interio bags orders worth Rs 250 crore for three metro projects

-
Furniture solutions brand GodrejInterio on Thursday said it has bagged contracts worth Rs 250 crore for the metro projects located in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kochi.
Godrej Interio recently bagged contracts for the metro projects located in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kochi further strengthening itspresence as a leading contractor in infra projects, worth Rs 250 crore, the company said in a statement.
The scope of work includescarrying out the civil finishes, cladding, block works, facade glazing, metal ceiling, aluminium louvers,structural steelworks, plumbing, railing and horticulture in these metro projects.
The contracts won by Godrej Interio include nine stations for Mumbai Metro, 12 stations for Bengaluru and two stations for Kochi Metro line.
Anil Sain Mathur, COO, Godrej Interio said: "We have been working closely with the respective metro rail corporations to deliver a world-class experience for commuters through our expertise in delivering turnkey solutions and partaking inIndia's vision to build a strong public transport network across the country".
Mathur said goingforward, the company expect its turnkey projects to contribute up to 50 per cent of its turnover from the B2B (business-to-business) segment.
