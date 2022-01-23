Good Glamm buys stake in beauty and personal care brand Organic Harvest

Good Glamm Group, South Asia’s largest content-to-commerce conglomerate, has acquired a majority stake in Organic Harvest, an organic beauty and personal care brand. The did not reveal the value of the transaction. Good Glamm will be investing a further Rs 75 crore in growing the brand. This marks the entry of Good Glamm Group in the organic BPC (beauty and personal) category.

Started in 2013 by Rahul Agarwal, Organic Harvest - which is certified by the organic certification organization Ecocert, will continue to work as an independent entity. Over the years, the brand has catered to over 2 million customers across 10,000 pin codes in India. Organic Harvest’s founder and CEO, Rahul Agarwal will work closely with Darpan Sanghvi, Priyanka Gill and Naiyya Saggi, co-founders of Good Glamm Group along with Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Beauty and FMCG Brands, Good Glamm Group, to accelerate Organic Harvest’s presence in India and globally.

"We are incredibly excited to leverage the Good Glamm Group’s digital reach and content assets to allow millions of consumers in India to discover the amazing Organic Harvest brand and products,” said Darpan Sanghvi, group founder and CEO, Good Glamm Group.

The Good Glamm Group and Organic Harvest partnership came about based on a shared vision of the founders to leverage content-to-commerce to exponentially grow the Organic BPC category. Organic Harvest has predominantly been an offline first brand. Now as part of the Good Glamm Group, Organic Harvest will be able to leverage the group’s large digital audience comprising 88 million POPxo annual users, 100 million users of ScoopWhoop and Baby Chakra’s 20 million mothers community and 10,000 doctors network and 1.5million Good Creator Co influencers. This impressive digital reach when combined with Good Glamm Group’s 50,000 offline points of sale across 150 cities gives brands within the Good Glamm Group an unprecedented omnichannel scale. This is further amplified by the Group’s unparalleled expertise in DTC growth, new product development and technology and data science.

“For us, it was always about taking the concept of Organic personal care products to the substantial mass population of India and across the globe,” said Rahul Agarwal, CEO, Organic Harvest. “With this partnership, our aspiration to become the world’s largest organic personal care company seems to be easily achievable.”

Organic Harvest will have access to data-driven insights from the group’s content platforms into what consumers are looking for along with a strategic approach towards influencer marketing with Good Creator Co.’s full stack of influencer marketing services and solutions. These are backed by data, technology and influencer and content expertise to create meaningful campaigns with measurable ROI (return on investment). These campaigns will be integrated into Organic Harvest’s product development engine to accelerate the creation, launch and marketing of products across the skin and personal care.

With the commerce stack that Good Glamm Group has built out and scaled, Organic Harvest will further leapfrog its D2C capabilities and will launch products online and offline across the country.