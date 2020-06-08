JUST IN
Yolobus raises $3.3 mn in Series A funding; to focus on hygiene, safety

Google Cloud appoints NetApp's Anil Valluri as senior director in India

Valluri has over 30 years of experience across sales and marketing in the hi-tech industry

Neha Alawadhi  |  New Delhi 

Valluri has over 30 years of experience across sales and marketing in the hi-tech industry.

Google India on Monday said Anil Valluri has joined the company's Google Cloud unit as senior director.

Valluri was, most recently, the president of India and SAARC operations at NetApp. Before that, he was with Artiman Ventures, a Bay-area based venture capital firm that specialises in white-space investments as their Entrepreneur-in-Residence, as well as Vice President and Managing Director for Sun Microsystems in India.

“Anil has led some of the biggest technology MNCs in India and his experience will be invaluable as we continue our charter to help companies solve their most complex business and technology challenges. I look forward to working with Anil to deepen our customer engagement, expand on our strategic partnerships, and deliver advanced solutions to help companies in India accelerate their data-led innovation,” said Karan Bajwa, Managing Director, Google Cloud India.

Valluri has over 30 years of experience across sales and marketing in the hi-tech industry. Over the course of his career, he has spearheaded numerous technology transitions in India for customers across banking, telecommunications, public sector and manufacturing.

“Cloud is the next big transition in the technology industry and Google has been making major strides in this space. I’m excited for this new opportunity to help businesses of all sizes in India succeed in this rapidly digitizing economy,” aid Valluri in a statement.
First Published: Mon, June 08 2020. 11:25 IST

