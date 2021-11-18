Google open to tie-ups with OEMs and telcos in India, not exclusive to Jio

Google is open to partnering with more OEMs, telecom carriers and developers to develop Android optimisations like it has with JioPhone Next, said Ram Papatla, general manager and engineering lead in India for Android. “Nothing is off the table and over the next few months and years we will evaluate how we can go ahead with partnerships.

Hopefully, we will have more announcements over the next few months,” he added. According to Papatla, PragatiOS, the mobile operating system in the JioPhone Next, may not be exclusive to the Mukesh Ambani-led company. “It is an ...