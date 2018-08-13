JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Profit of Airtel, Idea, Vodafone halves in 3 years, margins dip 1,000 bps
Business Standard

Govt dismisses Usha Ananthasubramanian, ex-MD of scam-hit PNB, from service

Ananthasubramanian was, three months back, divested of all her powers as MD of Allahabad Bank, after being named in a CBI charge-sheet in the Rs 140 billion PNB fraud case

Press Trust of India 

Mehul Choksi, Gitanjali group,ICICI, Executive director, N S Kanan,Solar Exports and Stellar Diamond, Punjab national bank, PNB, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), diamond merchant nirav modi, jewellery designer
Usha Ananthasubramanian, Former Managing Director, Punjab National Bank | File photo

The government on Monday dismissed Usha Ananthasubramanian, former managing director of scam-hit Punjab National Bank and Allahabad Bank, from service, according to an official notification.

Ananthasubramanian was, three months back, divested of all her powers as MD of Allahabad Bank, after being named in a CBI charge-sheet in the Rs 140 billion PNB fraud case but had continued to be an employee of the bank.

She was to superannuate on Monday but has been dismissed from the service.

Ananthasubramanian had enjoyed leadership roles in PNB in two stints. She headed the bank between August 2015 and May 2017, before moving to Allahabad Bank. She was executive director at PNB from July 2011 to November 2013. PTI DP ANZ BAL BAL
First Published: Mon, August 13 2018. 18:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements