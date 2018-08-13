Govt dismisses Usha Ananthasubramanian, ex-MD of scam-hit PNB, from service

The government on Monday dismissed Usha Ananthasubramanian, former managing director of scam-hit and Allahabad Bank, from service, according to an official notification.



was, three months back, divested of all her powers as MD of Allahabad Bank, after being named in a CBI charge-sheet in the Rs 140 billion PNB fraud case but had continued to be an employee of the bank.



She was to superannuate on Monday but has been dismissed from the service.



had enjoyed leadership roles in PNB in two stints. She headed the bank between August 2015 and May 2017, before moving to She was executive director at PNB from July 2011 to November 2013.