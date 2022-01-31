Govt extends term of IPO-bound LIC's chairman & MD by one year

JUST IN
The gov­ern­ment has extended the LIC chairman’s term by one year. The current term of M R Kumar, chairman of LIC, was to end on March 13, 2022.
Earlier, his term was extended by nine months in June last year. Raj Kumar, MD, has also been given a year’s extension. He was to retire on Monday.

First Published: Mon, January 31 2022. 00:31 IST

