Govt in talks with banks for cash-strapped BSNL's Rs 2,500-crore loan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) may get a lifeline from the Union government, which is negotiating with banks for a term loan of Rs 2,500 crore to help the company stay afloat till the Centre finalises its revival plan.

It is learnt that the negotiations are on to get favourable repayment conditions. “The loan will help in meeting the company’s operating expenses, salaries, bill payments, vendor payments, etc,” a person in the know told Business Standard. Once finalised, it will be enough to keep the company afloat for six months, another official ...