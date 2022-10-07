JUST IN
Business Standard

Govt looks to ease compliance burden with new CSR disclosure rules

The new rules have also revised the amount to be spent on impact assessment of CSR projects to 2 per cent of total CSR obligation or Rs 5 million, whichever is higher

Topics
CSR | Corporate social responsibility | CSR norms

Ruchika Chitravanshi  |  New Delhi 

CSR
Photo: Shutterstock

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs’ (MCA’s) decision to omit key details of CSR projects in the annual report is to avoid duplication and reduce the compliance burden on companies, a senior government official told Business Standard.

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 19:17 IST

.