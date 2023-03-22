Govt proposes to sell up to 3.5% stake in Hindustan Aeronautics

-
-
Indian government is planning to sell up to 3.5 per cent stake in aerospace and defence company Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.
The stake sale would be valued at Rs 2,867 crore ($347.05 million), based on a floor price of 2,450 rupees apiece.
First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 18:04 IST
