Govt proposes to sell up to 3.5% stake in Hindustan Aeronautics

Indian government is planning to sell up to 3.5 per cent stake in aerospace and defence company Ltd, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The stake sale would be valued at Rs 2,867 crore ($347.05 million), based on a floor price of 2,450 rupees apiece.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)