JUST IN
Guruprasad Mudlapur appointed as Managing Director of Bosch Group in India
Flipkart launches exchange programme for used ACs with doorstep pickup
International Finance Corp to buy 5.6% stake in JK Tyre for $30 million
Compliant with localisation norms under FAME II: Okinawa MD Sharma
Need to reduce airports' operating costs by 30-50%: Adani Airports CEO
PV, CV segments drove auto sales in FY23; demand moderation likely in FY24
In a bid to bolster its leadership, Shemaroo makes two key appointments
Gautam Adani lost Rs 3,000 crore a week in 2022-23: M3M Hurun report
S&P Global Ratings to answer questions on Adani Group in coming months
Hindustan Zinc's $1.3 bn dividend plan raises concerns over cash use
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Guruprasad Mudlapur appointed as Managing Director of Bosch Group in India
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Ambani among top 10 billionaires, Adani at 23rd: M3M Hurun Global Rich List

Despite an erosion of 20 per cent or $21 billion in wealth, Reliance Industries' Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani continues to be at the top 10 wealthiest individuals

Topics
Indian billionaires | Reliance Industries | Adani Enterprises Ltd

IANS  |  Chennai 

Reliance Jio to roll out 5G in major Indian cities by October 2022.
Reliance Jio to roll out 5G in major Indian cities by October 2022.

Despite an erosion of 20 per cent or $21 billion in wealth, Reliance Industries' Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani continues to be at the top 10 wealthiest individuals in the world with a wealth of $82 billion, states the 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List.

For the third consecutive year, Ambani retained the wealthiest Asian title.

With a 35 per cent decrease or $28 billion in wealth to $53 billion, Gautam Adani & family, of Adani Group slipped to 23rd rank in the world's wealthiest from the last year's second rank.

Adani also lost the second richest Asian title in 2023.

A report in January by US short-seller Hindenburg led to Adani seeing his wealth down by more than 60 per cent from his peak.

Last year, it was said that Adani topped the list by adding Rs 1,600 crore per day over 2022.

The other Indian billionaires who figure in the world's top 50 richest are: Cyrus Poonawalla (global rank 46, wealth $27 billion), and Shiv Nadar and family (rank 50, $26 billion).

Interestingly, barring Poonawalla whose wealth went up by 4 per cent, the wealth of all other Indian billionaires in the global top 100 wealthiest had seen an erosion.

In stark contrast to the 2022 M3M Hurun Global Rich List, India is at the top of the league table when it comes to wealth depletion.

When countries such as China and the US had 178 and 123 billionaires, respectively, who lost more than $1 billion, India has 41 billionaires who lost more than a billion-dollar YoY in 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List.

In terms of number of billionaires who have added $1 billion or more over the last year, India occupies sixth rank in the list.

India added 16 billionaires and occupies the third spot, comfortably ahead of Italy which added 9 billionaires in this year's list.

The richest new entrant from India, Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala & family, tops the list of top 16 new Indian entrants in 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List.

Over the last 5 years, Indian billionaires in 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List added circa $360 billion to their cumulative wealth - equivalent to Hong Kong's GDP.

"M3M Hurun Global Rich List 2023 tells the story of the current global economy through the eyes of the entrepreneurs," said Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India.

"At a critical point in history, when India's GDP is poised to double by the end of the decade, we are excited about celebrating and benchmarking wealth creation in India with the rest of the world," said Pankaj Bansal, Director, M3M India.

--IANS

vj/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian billionaires

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 17:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.