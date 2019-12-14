Govt's move to cap commission at 10% will put us out of business: Cab firms

Wrong. That’s the word cab aggregators use for the perception that drivers and customers get a slightly raw deal while they make money.

With the government thinking of capping the commission they get from drivers at 10 per cent, cab aggregators have told Business Standard this will put them out of business. For every Rs 100 that a customer pays a driver, Rs 75 goes to the driver, Rs 5 goes to the government as GST, and they get what’s left, say executives. As much as two-thirds of the 20 per cent commission they earn from a driver’s revenue is ploughed back to ...