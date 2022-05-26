Govt withdraws offer to sell its entire 53% stake in BPCL

The government on Thursday withdrew its offer to sell its entire 52.98 per cent stake in BPCL, saying that majority of bidders have expressed their inability to participate in the current process due to prevailing conditions in the global energy market.

The government had planned to sell its entire 52.98 per cent stake in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and invited Expressions of Interest (EoIs) from bidders in March 2020. At least three bids came in by November 2020.

However, the was stalled after two bidders walked out over issues such as lack of clarity in fuel pricing, with just one bidder left in the fray.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said the multiple COVID-19 waves and geopolitical conditions affected industries globally, particularly the oil and gas industry.

"Owing to prevailing conditions in the global energy market, the majority of QIPs (qualified interested parties) have expressed their inability to continue in the current process of disinvestment of BPCL," it said.

In view of this, the group of ministers on disinvestment has decided to call off the present EoI process for the strategic disinvestment of and the EoIs received from QIPs shall stand cancelled, DIPAM said.

"Decision on the re-initiation of the strategic disinvestment process of will be taken in due course based on review of situation," it added.

Mining mogul Anil Agarwal's Vedanta group and US venture funds Apollo Global Management Inc and I Squared Capital Advisors had expressed interest in buying the government's 53 per cent stake in .

But the two funds withdrew after failing to rope in global investors amid waning interest in fossil fuels. The government had not invited financial bids.

BPCL is India's second-largest oil marketing company after Indian Oil, and with refineries in Mumbai, Kochi, and Madhya Pradesh, it has the third-largest refining capacity after Reliance and Indian Oil.

Indian Oil, BPCL and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) held prices for a record 137 days between November 2021 and March 2022 during assembly elections in five poll-bound states despite the increase in international crude oil prices.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Wednesday reported a 82 per cent decline in net profit in the quarter ended March 2022 as the firm held fuel prices despite rise in cost.

Net profit of Rs 2,131 crore was reported in the January-March period as compared with Rs 11,940.13 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations rose 25 per cent to Rs 1.23 trillion on higher oil prices but losses on petrol, diesel and domestic LPG sales dented the financials.

