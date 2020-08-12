Graphite India reports pre-tax loss of Rs 80 cr in Q1 on lower volumes

reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 80 crore in the June quarter compared to a pre-tax profit of Rs 333 crore in the same period last year on the back of lower volumes and realisation.

Net sales at Rs 409 crore were down 58 per cent.

K K Bangur, chairman, said, "The quarter started on an unprecedented note with the announcement of the nationwide lockdown in an attempt to contain the outbreak of Covid-19. From mid April, we gradually started resuming operations at our factories and offices in a calibrated manner."

registered consolidated net sales of Rs 409 crore, EBITDA loss of Rs 63 crore after an inventory write down of Rs 159 crore and a net loss of Rs 78 crore during the quarter. "The capacity utilisation was 36 per cent as compared to 75 per cent in Q1 FY2020. Despite a challenging environment, our balance sheet remains robust with a net cash balance of Rs 2,290 crore at the end of June 2020," Bangur added.