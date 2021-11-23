Greaves Electric Mobility launches its largest EV plant in Tamil Nadu

Greaves Electric Mobility, the e-mobility division of Greaves Cotton Ltd on Tuesday said the company's largest electric vehicle production facility in was formally inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

The Chief Minister along with his cabinet colleague Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu through virtual platform inaugurated the facility located in Ranipet, which is part of the Rs 700 crore investment roadmap laid by Greaves Electric Mobility.

The 35-acre plant would serve as an electric mobility hub for both domestic and overseas markets, a company statement said. The manufacturing unit was part of the Rs 700 crore investment road map announced by the company to expand its market share in the electric vehicle market. The production facility was also in accordance with the Centre's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign, it said.

The facility would have a capacity to produce 1.20 lakh units by end of this financial year and the company has planned to gradually enhance the production to one million units in future. Nearly 70 per cent of the workforce at the facility would comprise of women employees, it said.

"It gives me great pride to bring to you the @ampere_ev plant at Ranipet. This will accelerate India's transition to EVs. #ElectricVehicles is the future and I am inspired to see that we at Greaves Electric Mobility are leading it.#NewAgeEnergy #AmpereEVMegasite @GreavesCottonIN", Greaves Cotton Ltd, MD and Group CEO, Nagesh A Basavanhali said in a tweet.

"We are focused on building affordable, reliable and dependable electric two-wheelers for commuters across the country which aligns with our purpose of de-carbonising last mile transportation...," he said.

"This EV megasite will help us meet the rising needs of discerning customers and fleet purchasers in the last mile mobility market as we expand our capacities to produce a million EVs a year in future. The plant would also allow to nurture a highly skilled workforce and generate employment for the local community including women who form 70 per cent of the workforce," he added.

Guidance Tamil Nadu, MD, Pooja Kulkarni said, "the new facility is a testimony of the industry-government partnership in positioning as the EV capital of India. We are delighted to welcome Greaves Electric Mobility to this flourishing ecosystem."



"The skilled workforce from Ranipet and surrounding regions will immensely benefit by being a part of this future of mobility facility. This facility will further strengthen the ecosystem with a wide pool of technical personnel, strong research and development capabilities, ancillary auto components and manufacturing experience," Kulkarni said.